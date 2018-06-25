FIFA has announced the referee for Nigeria’s last Group D match at the 2018 World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday and the official is not a stranger to a couple of Super Eagles stars.

Turkish insurance agent, Cüneyt Çakır will take charge of the Super Eagles next game, which will be held, at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, and compatriots Bahattin Duran (Assistant Referee 1) and Tarik Ongun (Assistant Referee 2) will assist him.

Dutch pair Björn Kuipers and Sander van Roekel are the fourth and fifth officials respectively.

Cakır was the man in the middle for Morocco’s 1-0 loss to Iran on June 15 in a Group B clash at the ongoing World Cup, and also refereed games involving Argentina and Algeria four years ago in Brazil.

The 41-year-old has been an international referee for ten years and has officiated in the Champions League, Europa League, Olympic Games, European Championship and U20 World Cup.

Cüneyt Çakır has handled matches involving John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong in the past.