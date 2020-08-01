Rave of the moment in Greece, Chuba Akpom has become a subject of bidding war among West Ham, Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz in the current transfer window as they seek to prize him away from PAOK Thessaloniki.

Turkish giants Besiktas has reached an agreement with PAOK to sign Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom for €2 million.

Akpom netted 10 goals in all competitions for PAOK last season.

The 24-year-old has also generated interest from Besiktas’ rivals Fenerbahce and Belgian clubs Anderlecht and Genk.


Akpom, who starred for England at the U-16, U-17, and the U-21 levels, featuring 41 times and scoring 18 goals, was directly involved in 26 goals (18 goals and eight assists) in the 76 games he featured in for PAOK.

Akpom began his football career at Arsenal and featured for Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton, and Sint Truiden on loan from the Gunners before he was sold off to PAOK Salonika for €1m in 2018.

In 2019, Akpom pledged his allegiance to represent Nigeria at the international level.

