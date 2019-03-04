



A Turkish court on Monday granted the conditional release of a footballer accused of slashing rival players with a razor blade during a third-tier fixture at the weekend, local media reported.

Mansur Calar of Amedspor, based in the Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir, was released under judicial control pending an ongoing inquiry, Hurriyet daily reported.

The court also placed a ban on overseas travel, the newspaper said.

Video footage from the game purportedly shows the footballer holding what appears to be a razor blade, filmed when the teams lined up ahead of Saturday’s match.

Four footballers from the opposition side Sakaryaspor had lodged a complaint claiming they were injured. One of them, Ferhat Yazgan, posted pictures of his scarred neck on his Instagram account.

Amedspor’s president Ali Karakas denied the claims.

“The statements that target our club and player (are) unacceptable,” he was quoted as saying.

“You don’t have the right to create tensions and enmity for the sake of winning three points.”

Saturday’s game ended with a 1-1 draw.