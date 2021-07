Turkish champions Besiktas have offered Middlesbrough Two Million Euros for striker Chuba Akpom.

According to the media in Turkey, Akpom has already agreed personal terms with Besiktas as he is eager to play in the UEFA Champions League, but has to wait till the end of this week to know his fate.

English Championship side Middlesbrough are expecting a fee of between three to four Million Euros, but Besiktas president has hinted they won’t cough out more than two Million Euros.