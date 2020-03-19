<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Turkish Football Federation (TFF) -the organisers of Turkish Super Lig, and the other lower tier leagues [TFF 1, 2 and 3] has finally yielded to pressure and postponed all their matches indefinitely due to Coronavirus outbreak.

TFF had treated the Covid-19 pandemic in Turkey with levity by continuing staging matches of all their leagues, but without the fans. However, even the arrangement of playing behind closed-door did not go down well with many footballers.

FIFPro – the world footballers union, stepped in earlier on Thursday with a strongly worded petition to the TFF.





Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presided over a crucial ‘Coronavirus Coordination Meeting’ later on Thursday. Minister of Youth and Sports, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, president of TFF Nihat Ozdemir and other chieftains of the Turkish leagues were in attendance.

“At the meeting, it was decided to postpone leagues to a later date. After this decision, the new calendar will be determined for the Super League, TFF 1 League, TFF 2 League and TFF 3 League after the findings to be carried out in line with the developing conditions,” a statement on TFF’s website reads.

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, John Mikel Obi, had his contract with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor terminated on mutual consent when the TSS were insensitive concerning suspending the league games as Coronavirus pandemic hit Turkey.