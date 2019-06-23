<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tunisia are set to face Angola in their maiden 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group E match on Monday.

Kick-off is at 19h00 CAT.

The encounter will take place at the Suez Stadium in the Egyptian city of Suez.

The Carthage Eagles are making their 19th appearance in the AFCON finals after finishing at the top of their qualifying group earlier this year.

They will look to Qatar-based attacking midfielder Youssef Msakni, who is currently on the books of Al Duhail.

Tunisia head coach Alain Giresse has been tasked with leading the team to the AFCON title and he will be targeting a win over Angola.

Meanwhile, Angola are making their eighth appearance in the AFCON finals having finished at the top of their qualifying group.

Palancas Negras’ dangerman is Alanyaspor forward Djalma Campos, who is also Angola’s captain.

Angola head coach Srđjan Vasiljević will be looking to ensure that Palancas Negras start their group stage campaign with a victory.

This will be the seventh meeting between Tunisia and Angola.

The Carthage Eagles have registered three victories and three draws against Palancas Negras.