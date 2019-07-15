<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The former Technical Adviser of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Tunde Disu OFR, on Monday attributed the Super Eagles loss to the Les Fennecs of Algeria to many factors such as pressure and lack of tactical discipline.

Disu gave the reasons in an interview with newsmen while commenting on the Eagles Sunday’s loss to the Algerians.

The former Assistant coach submitted that the Eagles allowed too much pressure unnecessarily and also lacked tactical discipline.

“The Eagles defence was too open for the Algerians to operate and penetrate and this caused the first goal because they forced us to make errors.

“The Eagles worked with two central midfielders while one of them, Etebo, is too much conscious of going forward leaving the backline to be porous and the goalkeeper to be panicky.

“We already have Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze who are conscious enough in the attack so the other midfielders joining should be occasional.

“The Algerians are relatively better coordinated in the middle, likewise the flanks so we need to be tactically alert to curtail the Algerians which the Eagles failed to achieve,” he said.

Disu said that allowing the Algerians to dictate the pace of the game was an undoing to the team, adding that the Eagles should have attacked their opponents.

“The Algerians had too much control of the game yesterday because they saw the Eagles too much on the defensive, so they kept on coming to the Eagles.

“There is something called pressing in coaching, this means you attack your opponents from their own half, but the Eagles were constantly allowing the Algerians to pressurise them.

“The attack should have been from the defenders, note that we used the same formation 4-3-3 so we should have played them with the same strength moreso, they are not better than the Eagles.

“Another problem is that the Eagles main striker, Ighalo was isolated throughout the game, the wingers were not playing with him, he needed the ball, but at times he doesn’t get it,” he said.