



Chelsea have been handed a huge fitness boost ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Porto.

N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham have all shaken off injury concerns to be available for the matchday squad.

Manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed ahead of the Porto clash: “They are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad all three, that’s good news.

“Christian went out before injury could happen.

“Tammy is in the squad, and N’Golo just did his last test and will be on the bench. He feels very comfortable, comfortable enough to be on the bench.”

Tuchel confirmed Olivier Giroud is in contention to start the game in Seville, saying: “He’s in the running, he’s in the squad, and he’s absolutely excited to return to Sevilla, to play there, it gives him a good feeling.

“And he’s very strong for us in the Champions League, he has history in Sevilla, scoring many goals in this campaign. So obviously he’s in the running.”





Pep Guardiola appeared to rule out City’s chances of signing him if, as expected, he commands a fee in excess of £100m – but on Monday he altered his stance.

The Catalan said: “A player who can score this amount of goals at this age has not been easy to find in the past. The numbers speak for themselves. When that happens it’s because he can score right, left, counter-attacks, penalty box, headers.

“He’s a fantastic striker. A blind guy can realise he’s a great striker, you don’t have to be a manager to realise it. The only thing I can say is with his age, he is exceptional.

“I don’t know (how much he will cost), it’s a question for Dortmund, his agent, so I don’t know. So far the club has decided not to spend close to £100m for a player.

“Maybe in the future it is going to happen if they decide it is necessary to improve the team for the next five, 10 years.”