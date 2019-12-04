<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Manchester City and England midfielder Trevor Sinclair has apologised for a tweet in which he branded Liverpool “bin dippers”.

Following the Citizens’ 4-1 win against Burnley, in which a double from Gabriel Silva then goals from Rodri and Riyad Mahrez gave them a comfortable win at Turf Moor, the 46-year-old took to the social network to celebrate the success.

However, by using the term “bin dippers”, he invoked a long-time slur against the people of Merseyside, who have been the victims of poverty in the city, especially during the reign of Margaret Thatcher as the Prime Minister during the 1980s.

“Bin dippers we’re coming for you,” he tweeted.

With the term linked with class prejudice there was an angry backlash from supporters, though Sinclair initially only managed to fan the flames when he replied: “So sensitive… calm down, you’re still 8 points ahead.”

Sinclair, who played 82 league matches for City in a spell stretching from 2003-07, has since taken to the medium to apologise for his actions.

“To any fan that was offended by what I wrote last night I apologise,” he said.

“It was a throwaway line regarding closing the gap.

To any fan that was offended by what I wrote last night I apologize. It was a throw away line regarding closing the gap. It wasn’t my intention to offend anyone, especially from a social stance. I’m a working class lad and understand how it’s been taken. Sorry ✌🏾 — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) December 4, 2019

“It wasn’t my intention to offend anyone, especially from a social stance.

“I’m a working-class lad and understand how it’s been taken. Sorry.”

Liverpool have proven themselves to be a class apart in the Premier League in the early weeks of the season, picking up 13 wins from their opening 14 matches of the campaign.

Two-time defending champions City, meanwhile, may be the league’s top scorers with 43 goals, but they have been far from their best in terms of earning results. Pep Guardiola’s men have earned 10 victories from 15 matches and as such were 11 points behind the leaders heading into the midweek round.

Liverpool have the opportunity to respond to City on Wednesday when they play host to struggling Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

At the weekend, the Reds make the trip to the south coast to face Bournemouth, while Manchester City have a derby match of their own when they welcome Manchester United to Etihad Stadium earlier in the day.