Trent Alexander-Arnold says Wilfried Zaha is the “hardest” opponent he has faced – even compared with the challenge of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The 20-year-old has become a first-team regular at Liverpool since making his debut in December 2016, going on to start in last season’s Champions League final and playing at a World Cup with England.

Despite facing five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo in a European showpiece and world-record signing Neymar, Alexander-Arnold believes it is the Crystal Palace winger who has provided the sternest test.

“On the day, I’d say Zaha was the hardest,” Alexander-Arnold told The Times.

“Just his athleticism. You can’t get the ball off him, hard to tackle, fast, skilful, can score goals, set them up, a match-winner.

“With Neymar and Ronaldo, you can see they are very intelligent players, people who know their trade, different movements, but they never got much of the ball against us.

“Obviously Zaha is not at a level of Ronaldo and Neymar, but for me on the day Zaha was probably the hardest.”

The academy product is now seeking to learn from Reds captain Jordan Henderson – described as a “great role model” – and admits he has ambitions of leading his hometown club in the future.

“He’s a great role model for everybody in the city,” Alexander-Arnold said of his fellow England international.

“Off the pitch, he’s quite quiet. As soon as he crosses that white line, he’s a different person, he’s very passionate. He’ll scream and shout and encourage, do everything he can to win.

“That’s something we all look up to as our captain, to lead us out on to the pitch, lead us to victory and that’s what he does. He’s a born winner.

“I want to become captain one day. That’s definitely a dream of mine.

“I hope with dedication, the right advice and the hard work that still needs to be put in that one day I might achieve that dream of becoming captain, something that me and my family will be very proud of if it comes.”