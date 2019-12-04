<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Trent Alexander-Arnold has refused to let fame and success at European champions, Liverpool, to forget where he came from, and is inspired to help as “people are suffering” and relying on food banks.

The England full-back — who on Wednesday will help to maintain the Red’s unbeaten Premier League record in the Merseyside derby — is sad to see local people struggling as he stops by the St Andrew’s food bank in his old north Liverpool stomping ground.

“This is where I grew up so places like this are important to me,” said Alexander-Arnold to British newspaper the Daily Mail.

“It’s disappointing to know this still exists because it means something isn’t right in our country.”

Alexander-Arnold, 21, helps out when he has the time at St Andrew’s — a place where 25 per cent of donated food comes before and after Liverpool and Everton home games.

“Seeing how hard the guys here are working to make sure other people can have a hot meal over this winter period is great to see,” said Alexander-Arnold.

“It inspires me to keep doing things in the community as people are suffering. Everyone in life should have a fair chance.

“Places like this are not talked about enough. I would imagine there are hundreds up and down the country. They need recognition.”

In fact, anti-hunger campaign group the Trussell Trust runs more than 1,200 food banks nationally and handed out a record 823,145 emergency parcels, which each comprise food for three days, in the six months to September this year.

That was the busiest half-year since the organisation was created in 1997 and marked a 23-per cent surge from the same period of 2018.

Liverpool launched their Christmas foodbank appeal on Tuesday and Alexander-Arnold believes the competitive one-upmanship nature of Everton and his club’s fans will hugely benefit the St Andrew’s one.

“This is a city of two great teams and the rivalry will probably help the food bank,” said Alexander-Arnold.

“One set of fans doesn’t want the other one to be seen as more generous or more giving. They will be competitive about it.

“That’s the way the people in the city think so hopefully St Andrew’s and the people who rely on it will benefit.”