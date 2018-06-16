Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council on Saturday honoured Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his efforts in community development.

The rulers conferred the traditional title of `Omelu Oha Gburu-Gburu 1 of Enugu State (the benefactor of all) on Ugwuanyi in appreciation of his people-oriented leadership.

At a Special Grand Royal Reception in honour of the governor in Enugu, the Chairman of the Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, noted that Ugwuanyi’s leadership had brought governance closer to the people.

Agubuzu thanked God for giving the state a people-loving and caring governor, adding that the state had witnessed tremendous rural transformation within the past three years of Ugwuanyi’s leadership.

He noted that Ugwuanyi’s humaneness and honesty stood him out compared to his predecessors.

“Today, there is at least one community project on-going in each community courtesy of the government as well as hundreds of rural roads built or currently being constructed to connect the people to civilisation and markets for their farm produce.

“Being a man of peace and one who trusts in God; Ugwuanyi has worked hard to reconcile families, communities as well as settled a lot of inter-community disputes existing in the state before his administration.

“In the area of security, we have experienced relative peace in these three years; with just one or two negative incidents. Today, in the security circle, Enugu State is adjudged the most peaceful and hospitable,’’ he said.

A Chieftain of Ohaneze Ndi, Enugu State Chapter, Dr Dominick Ezema, said the conferment of the title on Ugwuanyi showed how deep the people appreciated his result-oriented leadership.

“Gov. Ugwuanyi’s hard work, dedication and love towards his people stand him out.

“We will continue to support his government,’’ Ezema, who is also the Chairman of Police Communiity Relations Committee (PCRC) Enugu State, said.

Responding, Ugwuanyi thanked the rulers for supporting his administration as well as working hard to bring peace to various communities.

The governor said that the state government would continue to meet all obligations to the rulers and urged them to ensure government development and empowerment programmes reached the people.

“The government deeply appreciates your contributions to the peace and stability of the state, which has made the state, the most peaceful and conducive for business, hospitality and tourism,’’ he said.

The event featured special prayers for the state and the governor and presentation to him from traditional rulers from each of the 17 local government areas of Enugu State.