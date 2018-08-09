Turkish club Trabzonspor are looking to secure the transfer of Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme from Isreali side Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Trabzonspor, who already have another Nigeria defender, Ogenyi Onazi, within their ranks according to a report in Turkish news outlet, aksam.com.tr are looking for alternatives to their forwards, Burak Yilmaz and Hugo Rodallega and see Nwaekeme as the perfect replacement.

Both clubs, according to the report, are already in talks to thrash out the deal which could be completed in a couple of days.

Nwakaeme, 29, who can also play as a left-winger, scored 14 goals in 33 appearances for Hapoel Be’er Sheva last season.

He was overlooked by Nigeria from their squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia despite his impressive showing at club level.