Hibernian’s Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose has been linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig club, Trabzonspor.

Ambrose who has a buyout clause of €300,000 with his Scottish side, Hibernian, is in his final year contract and Trabzonspor’s coach, Unal Karaman, is eager to push through a deal for the experienced centre-back, according to a report on Fanatik .com.tr.

Trabzonspor currently have on their books Super Eagles vice-captain Ogenyi Onazi.

Trabzonspor have also been linked with moves for Bakary Kone, Majid Hosseini, Sitoe Mexer and Papy Djilobodji.

Ambrose was in action for Hibernian in Thursday’s Europa League first qualifying round tie win over NSI Runavik of Faroe Islands. Hibernian won 6-4 away from home for a 12-5 aggregate win with Ambrose scoring at both ends.

Ambrose scored an own goal to hand the hosts the lead in the first minute but made amends in the 50th minute as Hibs took a 4-3 lead.

The 29 year old defender has spent six years in Scotland playing for Celtic FC and Hibernian having joined from Israeli side, Ashdod FC in 2012.

He played 47 times for the Super Eagles and scored three goals.