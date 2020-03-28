<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Anthony Nwakaeme came very close to moving to coronavirus-hit China.

This is according to Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu, who disclosed that the attacker was set to join an unnamed Chinese club last year.

The Red Sea Storm reacted quickly and offered Nwakaeme a new improved deal which he signed.

Agaoglu revealed that the Turkish side received a €6 million ($ 6,6 million) offer, but they managed to convince the 31-year-old player to stay with Trabzonspor.

“His managers had the thought of sending him to China. We could send him for a serious testimonial fee, but we did not,” Agaoglu said on Goal.





“How much was the offer? They offered €6 million for the transfer, we did not accept it. We made improvements in the salary of the player in line with the club’s possibilities and made him stay.”

This decision has turned out to favourable for Trabzonspor – Nwakaeme has been the second-highest scoring player in Huseyin Cimsir’s team this campaign.

Nwakaeme has hit the back of the net 10 times in 24 Super Lig matches for the Black Sea Storm this season.

However, the competition has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.