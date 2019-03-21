



The Super Eagles of Nigeria media officer Toyin Ibitoye says the team enjoys playing at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, contrary to what some reports which have it that the technical crew of the team aren’t satisfied with the state of the stadium.

The team is preparing to take on Seychelles national team in the last game of the 2019 AFCON qualifier on Friday, before facing the Pharaohs of Egypt in international friendly few days later.

The Eagles who trained behind the closed door are said to be in high spirit and are perfecting strategies to end the AFCON qualifier campaign with a bang.

“The team is in high spirit; we are happy and have been here in the past. Last time we enjoyed our stay and that’s why we are here again.

“We are training to win our match on Friday and also to win our friendly with Egypt on Monday,” Ibitoye concluded.

Meanwhile, some football fans in and around Asaba have expressed disappointment for not being allowed to watch the team’s training session.