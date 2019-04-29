<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

England midfielder Harry Winks has undergone groin surgery, Tottenham have confirmed.

Winks, who has this season become a key man for his club and worked his way into the national team, last played in the first leg of Spurs’ Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City at the start of the month.

The 23-year-old has been carrying an injury for some time and manager Mauricio Pochettino was last week unsure of his participation in the semi-final meeting with Ajax.

“We don’t know because it is a problem that is one day very good, next day not very good,” Pochettino said of Winks. “It is about assessing each day.”

But it seems highly unlikely that Winks will feature again this season, with the first leg against Ajax on Tuesday and the second leg to come next week.

Winks underwent surgery on Monday and a short statement on Tottenham’s Twitter page added: “[Winks] will be monitored by our medical staff as he continues his recovery before commencing rehabilitation.”

Spurs had earlier confirmed that Winks would miss the midweek game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The midfielder has made 26 Premier League appearances this season, along with nine in the Champions League.

Winks has just three England caps but played in a 3-2 win over Spain last year before injuries kept him out of subsequent matches.