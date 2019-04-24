<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Wanyama has praised teammate Christian Eriksen for his stunning effort that guided Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

After 88 minutes of action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Eriksen broke the deadlock from 25 yards with a left-footed shot that went flying into the bottom corner.

The victory took third-placed Spurs to 70 points from 35 matches as the battle for the Premier League top-four heats up.

Wanyama made his 10th league appearance of the season and was in action for 82 minutes before he was replaced by Benjamin Davies.

At the end of the game, the Kenya international reserved praise for Eriksen, whom he described as a ‘maestro’ for his brilliance under pressure.

“Tough game tonight we needed a bit of magic from Christian Eriksen. Well done Maestro! What a goal! God above everything,” Wanyama wrote on Instagram.

Up next, Wanyama and his teammates will turn their attention to Saturday’s London Derby against West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On the international scene, the 27-year-old is expected to play a part in Kenya’s campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Harambee Stars have been drawn against Tanzania, Senegal and Algeria in Group C.