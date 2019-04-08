<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Serge Aurier will miss Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League quarter-final first leg game against Manchester City on Tuesday due to injury.

The 26-year-old last featured for Mauricio Pochettino’s men in the round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund after suffering a hamstring problem.

He missed Spurs’ back-to-back defeats to Southampton and Liverpool as well as last Wednesday’s win over Crystal Palace.

The former Paris Saint-Germain right-back will also not play a part when the Lilywhites host Pep Guardiola’s men at Wembley as he continues with his rehabilitation, with Kieran Trippier expected to start.

Aurier has been limited to 16 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season.