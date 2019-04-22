<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham’s Champions League hopes have been hit with a huge blow with the news that Moussa Sissoko is likely to miss the semi-final first leg against Ajax.

The midfielder, who is a candidate for the club’s player of the season, suffered a groin injury in the quarter-final second-leg match at Manchester City and has been ruled out by boss Mauricio Pochettino for two weeks.

“Moussa Sissoko is not going to be fit, maybe for the next two weeks, we hope he can recover before but I am not so optimistic,” Pochettino said.

“Harry Winks we don’t know because it is a problem that is one day very good, next day not very good, it is about assessing each day.

“We hope he will be available for Tuesday but we are not sure.”

That would mean Sissoko misses at least the home leg of their last-four tie on April 30, a game which Son Heung-min is also suspended for.

Sissoko joins Harry Kane in the treatment room ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Brighton while Hugo Lloris and Harry Winks will also be assessed.

“Lloris I hope yes, we are going to assess, we have a training session and we hope it is not a big issue, we hope he is going to be available.”