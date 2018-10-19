



Mauricio Pochettino has said the decision to hold a Brexit referendum was an abdication of responsibility and compared it to an impending car crash.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for a second vote earlier this year, but Pochettino believes the only solution is for senior politicians to cancel a process he has likened to allowing Tottenham’s fans to choose his starting line-up and then blaming them for a defeat.

“I feel so sorry because it’s a situation that should be dealt with by the people who have all the information, who know the reality,” Pochettino said. “How the people translate the reality is another thing, because if some people are against or for Brexit, they manipulate everything.

“It’s not fair to put the decision on us, because afterwards there are consequences. But we don’t know [what is going to happen].

“We buy an idea. Someone tells me it would be good for my son, my family, myself, and then if the consequences are different then you [the voter] are the guilty one. That’s what I don’t like.

“If I am responsible for picking a starting XI, I need to take the responsibility. I cannot ask the fans who we should play. I know the consequences if I don’t pick right and get good results, but it’s so unfair to put the responsibility on the people.

“It’s such an important decision and it’s a very serious problem, that situation. After two and a half years, I think 99 percent of the people of this country still don’t know if it’s good, in or out.”

Pochettino said if another referendum took place, he would not know which way he would vote.

“If I need to vote in or out [again], I still don’t know what the best decision for us will be,” he said. “If you’re going to vote, it’s because you believe it will be good for you and the people you love — your friends, your country, everyone. But still after two and a half years, we don’t know.

“Another referendum? It’s such a complicated situation, I cannot guess. If we want another referendum, it’s because we believe we are going to vote in, no Brexit.

“Again, for the politicians it’s a very difficult thing because if they ask one [more] time, it’s because ‘now it’s not right what happened, with the result. Another referendum’. Then it will be ‘it will be good, it will be bad’ [again]. Come on.

“For me, the most important thing is to apply common sense. If now the politicians realise it will be tough and it will be bad for England, why not go back and explain ‘this is what is going to happen?’ If not, it’s like you’re going to crash but you continue. No, stop!”