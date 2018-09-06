Jan Vertonghen is relaxed over his Tottenham Hotspur future as he expects the Premier League club to activate an extension clause in his contract.

Vertonghen, 31, has featured in all four of Spurs’ league games in the new season, but his current deal expires at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

However, the Belgium defender is not concerned about his future and is optimistic he will still be at the north London club beyond this season.

“I have an option in my contract. If Tottenham activate it, I’ll be with them for another season. And I think the club will activate that clause. I don’t imagine the contrary,” Vertonghen told Belgian media. “In any case, I’m at a stage where I look less long term. It must be a stage in my life.

“I think more about the coming months than the coming years. After each competition, I see where I am regarding what comes next.”

His immediate focus is Friday’s friendly with Belgium against Scotland before next Tuesday’s Nations League opener in Iceland where Vertonghen, who is already his country’s most-capped player, is set to win his 110th cap.

After playing a central role in helping Roberto Martinez’s men finish third at the World Cup in Russia, Vertonghen is doing all he can to ensure he will be the one to decide when he retires from international football.

“As long as my physical condition allows, I’ll continue with the Red Devils,” he said. “Every day, I take 30 minutes outside of training to get a massage, go to the gym or do some strength work. It’s important for me not to be stopped by my body. I want to be in shape to be able to decide my future myself.”