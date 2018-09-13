World Cup-winning Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out for “several weeks” with a thigh injury.

The 31-year-old missed Spurs’ Premier League game at Watford on 2 September and both of France’s matches during the international break.

On Wednesday, he was fined £50,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after admitting drink-driving.

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli will also miss Saturday’s game with Liverpool after injuring a hamstring.

“Alli is a bit unlucky, he suffered a small injury after 20 minutes against Spain,” Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino told Sky Sports.

“We are disappointed because we’re going to miss him for this game and possibly Inter Milan in the Champions League, but it is not a big issue.”

He added: “Lloris will have another scan to see the evolution of his injury. Hopefully it will be OK and he will be available again soon like Dele Alli.”

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League after they lost 2-1 to Watford, while Liverpool are top, having won all four games.