Tottenham forward Heung-min Son has avoided the prospect of carrying out military service after captaining South Korea to the gold medal at the Asian Games.
Son and his team-mates needed Asian Games gold to be granted exemptions from carrying out military service – and there were scenes of jubilation in Cibinong after a South Korea win against Japan.
Victory hung in the balance for Son’s side for the majority of Saturday’s final as Japan held South Korea to a 0-0 scoreline after 90 minutes.
But Son stepped up in the first period of extra-time with contributions to both of his country’s goals, ensuring a memorable win for South Korea, and allowing Tottenham fans to breathe a sigh of relief.
🇰🇷 Congratulations, Sonny – #AsianGames WINNER! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/NT63QmbtbT
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2018
Defeat for South Korea would have seen Son – who turned 26 last month – forced to undertake compulsory military service in his homeland where men are required to complete 21 months of national service by the age of 28.