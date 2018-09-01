Tottenham forward Heung-min Son has avoided the prospect of carrying out military service after captaining South Korea to the gold medal at the Asian Games.

Son and his team-mates needed Asian Games gold to be granted exemptions from carrying out military service – and there were scenes of jubilation in Cibinong after a South Korea win against Japan.

Victory hung in the balance for Son’s side for the majority of Saturday’s final as Japan held South Korea to a 0-0 scoreline after 90 minutes.

But Son stepped up in the first period of extra-time with contributions to both of his country’s goals, ensuring a memorable win for South Korea, and allowing Tottenham fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

Defeat for South Korea would have seen Son – who turned 26 last month – forced to undertake compulsory military service in his homeland where men are required to complete 21 months of national service by the age of 28.