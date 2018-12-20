

The incident was recorded during his side’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-finals.

The midfielder helped put his team ahead with a superb pass for scorer Son Heung-min in the first half.

He then netted a beautiful goal of his own, running in and calmly chipping the ball over Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Minutes later Alli was hit on the head as Arsenal were about to take a throw-in.

The player, who did not appear hurt, turned to the crowd and used his hands to gesture the 2-0 scoreline to them.

“It made the goal a little bit sweeter,” he told Sky Sports.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he expected Arsenal to deal with the offending fan.

“Luckily, it wasn’t a big issue,” he told reporters. “When we play the derby we hate each other, in a good way, but that was in a bad way when you want to damage someone.

“I can’t talk in general because I respect Arsenal fans but one person made a stupid mistake. But I expect Arsenal take some responsibility and through the cameras can identify.

“It wasn’t a problem, but could have been a big issue.”

A Tottenham fan was fined and banned for throwing a banana skin towards Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the sides met in the English Premier League just over two weeks ago.

Tottenham are looking to win their first silverware under manager Mauricio Pochettino and their first since 2008 when they lifted the League Cup by beating Chelsea.