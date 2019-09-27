<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has ruled out January move away from White Hart Lane (Arena Stadium).

Manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to annoyed with Eriksen in the club despite not committing his future to the club, the Dane playmaker has wanted to leave in the summer as he aims for a fresh challenge, says the Daily Mail.

Eriksen was relegated to the bench against Colchester in the Carabao Cup, he came in as a substitute and he missed a penalty in the shootout defeat.

The report claimed that Spurs will be willing to do business if the can strike a deal for £30m as they look to recoup some of his true value.

Eriksen wants to join one of the best teams in Europe including Real Madrid which is the more reason he is pushing for an exit and he is aware that he stands a better chance next summer where he is likely to move for free.