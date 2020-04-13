Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham have reversed their controversial decision to use the government’s coronavirus furlough scheme to pay non-playing staff placed on temporary leave, and say they will now pay their employee’s wages in full.


A club statement read: “We have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May. Only the board will take salary reductions.”

Spurs are the second Premier League club to perform a u-turn after initially announcing they would use the scheme, following Liverpool after both received heavy criticism.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories