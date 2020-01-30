<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Krzysztof Piatek – who has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks – has joined Hertha Berlin on a long-term contract from AC Milan, the Bundesliga club have confirmed on Thursday.

The Poland international made the switch to Milan in January 2019 after spending seven months with Genoa, for whom he scored 19 goals in 21 appearances.

Piatek continued his fine form at Milan initially, scoring a further nine Serie A goals while drawing comparisons with compatriot Robert Lewandowski.

However, he has been unable to reach the same heights this season, having found the net just five times in all competitions, and he slipped further down the pecking order when Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived on a free transfer, while Ante Rebic has also found form.

Piatek, who was subbed off during Milan’s 4-2 win over Torino in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday, has now joined Bundesliga club Hertha on an unspecified long-term contract, for a fee reported to be in the region of €27 million (£23m/$30m) plus bonuses.





Goal had reported that Tottenham were interested in bringing in the 24-year-old, as they look for a replacement for the injured Harry Kane upfront, but they ultimately failed to agree on a final deal with Milan.

“I’m so happy that this transfer got done,” Piatek told Hertha’s official website.

“The way this club is going really convinced me that this was the right move for me and I’m so excited to play with my new teammates.

“I want to contribute to this development with plenty of great performances and hopefully lots of goals.”

Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz added: “Krzysztof is an incredibly dangerous attacker who has already shown his quality and eye for goal at the highest level in the Serie A with AC Milan, as well as with his national side.

“Our attack will immediately improve in quality with this signing,”

Piatek could be in line to make his debut for Hertha on Friday night, when they take in a trip to Veltins-Arena to face Schalke.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s side are 13th in the Bundesliga standings at the moment, but did pick up a much-needed win away at Wolfsburg last time out.