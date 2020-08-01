



Callum Wilson has told Bournemouth teammates he wants to leave.

The striker, 28, was relegated with the Cherries on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Telegraph says Wilson has told team-mates he will have to follow Nathan Ake out of the club, for the sake of his international future.

Manchester City agreed to a £41million deal for Ake earlier this week to help solve their defensive woes.





And now Spurs are set to raid the South Coast club with a cut-price £10m bid for Wilson.

The Bournemouth star scored eight Premier League goals in 35 games last season and has 41 in 126 total appaerances in the top flight.

Wilson was named in Gareth Southgate’s most-recent England squad in November.