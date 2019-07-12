<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham are looking to snatch William Saliba from under Arsenal’s noses.

According to RMC, Spurs have suddenly met Saint-Étienne’s demands for the centre-back.

Arsenal were on the verge of sealing a deal for the 18-year-old, who was set to be loaned back to the French club until the end of the season.

Reliable BBC journalist David Ornstein said on Thursday the Gunners were just looking to complete a deal, with just fine details remaining.

However, it looks like their north London rivals have jumped in at the final moment to hijack the deal.

Saliba is still expected to be loaned back to Saint-Étienne for the 2019/20 campaign, with les Verts insisting he should remain with them for their Europa League campaign.