Tottenham are being strongly linked with a swoop for Roma’s teen sensation Nicolò Zaniolo.
On Sunday, reliable Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claimed Zaniolo has told Spurs he would be happy to join them this summer.
The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is valued at approximately €50m, which could be a slightly too expensive for the Lilywhites to pay in full.
The Premier League club have therefore been tipped to offer Toby Alderweireld plus €27m for the Italian international.
On Monday, though, both Calciomercato and Gazzetta dello Sport report that Spurs could offer both Alderweireld and Moussa Sissoko in a swap deal.
Sissoko’s involvement in the offer is harder to believe, given he became a fan favourite and a mainstay in Maurcio Pochettino’s team last season and is still under contract until 2021.
However, Alderweireld is out of contract next summer and the 30-year-old is highly likely to depart this summer. The Belgian international defender has a €28m release clause which is set to expire on 25 July.
Meanwhile, Spurs north London rivals Arsenal have also been linked with a swoop for Zaniolo in recent days, and Roma consultant Franco Baldini – who was previously Spurs’ technical director – reportedly travelled to the English capital on Monday to discuss a potential deal.
Other reports suggest interest from Juventus could scupper Zaniolo’s possible move to the Premier League as the youngster would favour a move to the Serie A champions.