Tottenham are interested in signing the AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek this month.

According to a report from Calcio Mercato (translated by Sportwitness), the Londoners are willing to submit a new offer for the striker.

Apparently, they tried to loan the player but Milan are not interested. It seems that the Italian club are looking to get rid of the player permanently.

Spurs’ new offer is expected to be in line with Milan’s demands. The report also adds that a deal is possible this month.





Star striker Harry Kane is ruled out with an injury and Jose Mourinho is in desperate need of a striker. Piatek could prove to be a good addition for them.

Also, he could be the ideal back up for Kane in the long run.

Piatek has fallen out of favour at Milan since Ibrahimovic’s arrival and he needs a fresh start. A move to Tottenham could be ideal for him right now.

Jose Mourinho could help bring out the best in him. Piatek was rated very highly before his move to Milan and he needs to regain that confidence and sharpness once again.

The 24-year-old Polish international (10 caps) has just five goals to his name this season.