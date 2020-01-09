<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April after the club said he needs surgery on a hamstring injury.

Kane, 26, suffered the injury during Tottenham’s defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day.

No timescale was originally given on the England captain’s return but Spurs now say specialists have advised surgery is required.

He will return to training in April, two months before Euro 2020 begins.

Kane has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.

After the Southampton defeat, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said: “Everybody knows who he is, what he is, what he means for the team, the fans, the club.

“His quality, the routines that the team has playing with him, every minute of every game he doesn’t play we miss, so every match that he doesn’t play we’re going to miss him.”