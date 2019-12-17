Jose Mourinho has stressed that Manchester United are in his past as he prepares to make his first return to the club since being sacked at Old Trafford last December.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has allegedly been encouraged to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

On Sunday afternoon, Spurs struggled to cope with the pace of the Spaniard, leading to a number of yellow cards being handed out for cynical fouls on the 23-year-old.

With Traore also netting a brilliant individual strike during the game at Molineux, it appears that the attacker has gained some new admirers.

According to Football Insider, members of the Spurs first-team squad have asked Mourinho to launch an approach for Traore.

The report adds that a senior player commented on the improvements made by the playmaker, who struggled during his first year at Wolves.

Traore still has over three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at the West Midlands outfit.

