Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min will be undergoing chemical warfare training as part of his mandatory military assignment in South Korea.

It is mandatory for all able-bodied men to serve in the military for two years in South Korea. But Son received an exemption for leading the country to gold at the 2018 Asian Games. However, the Tottenham forward will have to complete a mandatory military training which lasts for a period of three to four weeks.

And now details of the training that Son will be put through have emerged. The 27-year-old will have to undergo discipline education, combat drills and a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) exercise, before wrapping up the three-week service with a 30km group march.





Son will be exposed to to tear gas, and will have to undertake live-fire drills during this training stint, which is scheduled to begin on the 20th of April.

Son has been sidelined since February after suffering a fractured arm in the 3-2 victory over Aston Villa. The 27-year-old had flown back to South Korea for treatment before returning to North London.

Son has now returned to his country to ensure he that his training is completed in time. Our star attacker has been placed in a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in South Korea.

Tottenham have confirmed that Son will be returning to the club in May. Currently recovering from his fractured arm, the 27-year-old will be treated for the injury by military doctors during the training period if necessary.