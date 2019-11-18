<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane has set a new record in England 4-0 away big win over Kosovo on Sunday.

The 26-year-old captain scored Three Lions’ second of the game ten minutes from time after Harry Winks had given the Gareth Southgate side a 1-0 lead at the break but Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Chelsea’s Mason Mount were to come with the other goals.

Kane became the first England player to score in 90 years to register 12 goals in a calendar year, having netted 12 goals throughout the Euro 2020 qualifiers equalling George Hilsdon in 1908 and Dixie Dean in 1927.

Spurs striker has moved up to sixth in the list of England’s all-time record goalscorers behind Micheal Owen, Jimmy Greaves, Gary Lineker, Bobby Charlton, at his current scoring rate, the England captain will surpass Wayne Rooney’s national record of 53 goals in another 31 internationals.