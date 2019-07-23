<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham are reportedly close to securing a summer deal for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon.

Sessegnon made 38 appearances last season, but couldn’t replicate his Championship form in the Premier League as the Cottagers were relegated in April.

According to Telegraph Sport, Spurs are ready to pay £25m for the 19-year-old after making a breakthrough in talks.

The report claims that Sessegnon always wanted to play under Mauricio Pochettino despite interest from abroad.

Spurs outcasts Josh Onomah and Georges-Kévin Nkoudou could end up joining Fulham in separate deals.

Despite breaking their transfer record on Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombèlé, the Champions League finalists are still targeting Betis playmaker Giovani Lo Celso.