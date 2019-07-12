<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is set to meet Roma official Franco Baldini in London to negotiate a deal for Toby Alderweireld, according to Sky in Italy.

Baldini, who was previously sporting director at Spurs, hopes to lower Levy’s £25m asking price when they meet for an appointment later on Friday.

The £25m comes from a clause in Alderweireld’s contract allowing him to leave for that price anytime up to two weeks before the end of the transfer window – set for August 8.

Sky in Italy are also reporting Alderweireld’s representatives have presented high demands for the player in a meeting with Roma on Thursday.

Alderweireld has one year remaining on his Spurs contract and should he stay in north London, the Belgium international would be free to sign pre-contract agreements already in January.

But his Tottenham team-mates expect him to be on the pre-season trip to Asia, which begins with a clash against Juventus in Singapore on July 21.

The Serie A club are looking to Alderweireld having sold Kostas Manolas to Napoli for £32.3m (€36m) and Ivan Marcano to Porto for £4.5m (€5m), while they remain on course to sign Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini for £18m.