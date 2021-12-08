Tottenham to request postponement of Brighton match amid coronavirus outbreak

Tottenham are set to request that their Premier League meeting with Brighton on Sunday is postponed, following a significant Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

News of Spurs’ predicament first broke on Monday, with as many as six players testing positive for coronavirus via lateral flow tests.

The Lilywhites had hoped that further PCR testing may excuse some of the afflicted squad members from having to isolate, but according to Dan Kilpatrick the situation has since “worsened”.

Although Spurs’ Europa Conference League meeting with Rennes on Thursday will not be affected – UEFA directives state that a game must be played if a team has 13 players available – the club are attempting to get their Premier League match against the Seagulls pushed back.

Anyone who tested positive for Covid-19 would be required to isolate for ten days at least. The timing could not be worse for Spurs as they face Leicester City next Thursday, just four days after taking on Brighton.

Tottenham’s preparations for their huge fixture against Liverpool on Sunday 19 December will be affected too.