It looks like Tottenham could finally be about to land their third signing of the summer.

Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been heavily linked with a switch to Spurs for a number of weeks but the two clubs have been at loggerheads over the transfer fee and talks appeared to reach a standstill.

However, Spanish newspaper El Transistor are now reporting that the Lilywhites have finally agreed a €60m deal with Betis for the Argentine midfielder.

Furthermore, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolò Schira claims the 23-year-old has agreed a five-year deal with the north London club and is set to earn a whopping €4m-a-year.

If true, Lo Celso will become the second most expensive signing in Tottenham’s history, behind Tanguy Ndombele who joined from Lyon earlier this summer.

But when asked about the potential signing earlier this week, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino remained tight-lipped.

“Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract – I think it is not in my hands, it’s in the club’s hands and (chairman) Daniel Levy,” said Pochettino.

“The club need to change my title and description. Of course I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area I don’t know. Today, I feel like I am the coach.”