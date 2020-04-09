<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham have reminded coach Jose Mourinho and his players of their responsibilities as they were caught breaking social distancing rules implemented under the coronavirus crisis.

Mourinho was pictured in a North London park with Ryan Sessegnon, while Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez ran together nearby.

“We will continue to reinforce the government’s message,” a club spokesman said.

The Portuguese said: “I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household.





“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

While Mourinho accepts he was in the wrong by holding the session, it was an isolated incident, with group sessions taking place online.

But it is the latest bad news story for Tottenham, who have attracted widespread criticism for their decision to furlough some non-playing staff last week.