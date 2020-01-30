Tottenham are looking to sign Willian Jose before the window closes.

Tottenham are looking to sign Willian Jose before the window closes.

According to Independent, the player is keen on a move to the London club and Spurs will try to get the deal done.

Apparently, the 28-year-old player has a €70 million buy-out clause. It is highly unlikely that Spurs will pay his release clause and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a more reasonable fee.

Tottenham submitted a £10m bid for the player earlier but it was rejected and they are poised to return with an improved offer now. Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in a striker this month.


Harry Kane will miss most of their remaining games with an injury and Willian Jose could be a decent alternative.

The Real Sociedad striker can be a handful on his day and he will add more of a goal threat to the side as compared to Son or Moura.

Tottenham have already signed Steven Bergwijn from PSV this month and bringing in Willian Jose will certainly help them a lot.

They have an impressive set of attackers in Alli, Son and Moura already. Bergwijn and Willian Jose will give Mourinho some much-needed options.

However, they will have to deal with the loss of Eriksen, who has joined Inter Milan.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories