<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham are looking to sign Willian Jose before the window closes.

According to Independent, the player is keen on a move to the London club and Spurs will try to get the deal done.

Apparently, the 28-year-old player has a €70 million buy-out clause. It is highly unlikely that Spurs will pay his release clause and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a more reasonable fee.

Tottenham submitted a £10m bid for the player earlier but it was rejected and they are poised to return with an improved offer now. Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in a striker this month.





Harry Kane will miss most of their remaining games with an injury and Willian Jose could be a decent alternative.

The Real Sociedad striker can be a handful on his day and he will add more of a goal threat to the side as compared to Son or Moura.

Tottenham have already signed Steven Bergwijn from PSV this month and bringing in Willian Jose will certainly help them a lot.

They have an impressive set of attackers in Alli, Son and Moura already. Bergwijn and Willian Jose will give Mourinho some much-needed options.

However, they will have to deal with the loss of Eriksen, who has joined Inter Milan.