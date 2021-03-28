



Tottenham chiefs are prepared to see as many as ten senior players depart this summer.

Football London reports nine players can leave in the summer.

The report also says a 10th player who could leave would be one of the club’s centre-backs, most likely either Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier or Toby Alderweireld.

Four other defenders are named that could be on their way.

Danny Rose is a certainty, with his contract expiring in the summer and having not even been given a squad number this season.

Right-back Serge Aurier could be on his way, with his contract expiring in 2022.





Juan Foyth and Cameron Carter-Vickers, who are both spending this season out on loan, may also depart.

Midfielders on the list include Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko.

Dele Alli’s future remains uncertain having started two Premier League games all campaign.

Erik Lamela is one of Spurs’ longest-serving players but sees his contract expire next year, so could be on the move.

The most surprising player named is Lucas Moura, who has been in fine form in recent weeks.

The list of 10 players does not include loanees Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius.