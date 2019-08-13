<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Christian Eriksen could yet remain at Tottenham for longer than this season, despite links to Juventus.

The Danish playmaker was on the bench in Spurs’ Premier League opener on Saturday, only to come on and help the team turn the game around.

It is thought he was left out amid speculation surrounding his future. Mauricio Pochettino has a history with ignoring players who are not fully committed and Eriksen has made no secret of his desire to leave the club.

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new,” the Dane said in June.

“I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay.

“But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope that something will be decided this summer.”

Eriksen has since been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus but, as of yet, remains in north London.

A report in the Daily Mail on Monday saw Juventus linked with a move for the 27-year-old. However, it was claimed they are willing to wait one year, when they would be happy to sign Eriksen without paying a transfer fee.

Now, according to the same newspaper, Tottenham could make one last play to keep the midfielder.

A report published on Monday night said Spurs are now more willing to adjust their wage structure to offer Eriksen a deal worth more than double his current £80k-a-week salary.

An offer of £200k-a-week is now likely to be tabled and Spurs are hopeful they can convince Eriksen that he doesn’t need a new challenge after all.

Whether or not he accepts will be huge for the club.