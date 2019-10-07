Hugo Lloris will not return to training for Tottenham before the end of this calendar year, the club have announced.

The Spurs captain sustained a dislocated elbow and suffered ligament damage after falling awkwardly on his arm during the 3-0 loss at Brighton.

He underwent scans on Monday morning which confirmed the extent of the damage.

Via a statement, Tottenham have confirmed that Lloris will not return to first team training before the end of 2019.

Surgery will not be required to correct the issue, although the Frenchman is currently in a brace.

A period of rest and rehabilitation will soon start for Lloris, who will be replaced between the posts by Paulo Gazzaniga.

