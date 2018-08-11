Tottenham Hotspur have unveiled their new, aquatic-coloured away kit that draws inspiration from their roots in the local area on the day they begin their 2018-19 Premier League campaign

Spurs will move into their new, purpose-built stadium next month, and their third is a nod to the heritage of the area next to their old White Hart Lane home upon which the new ground will be built.

The “Neptune Green” colour which Harry Kane and co. will be sporting a few times this term is inspired by “the original Charrington’s Brewery logo, the company that originally owned part of the land where the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been built,” a press release says.

And that unconventional print on the jersey is not only “blurring the lines between football culture and youth-inspired street culture” but also “an aerial depiction of the club’s locality in Haringey.”

Spurs will wear the kit for the first time in their season-opening game at Newcastle on Saturday, ensuring they’ll have a little bit of north London with them as they play in the North-East.