



Tottenham Hotspur players are reportedly frustrated with Jose Mourinho’s training methods a scenario which has split the dressing room.

Mourinho is under pressure following a return of 12 points from Tottenham’s last 12 Premier League games.

Spurs were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup at the last-16 stage by Everton earlier this month, though they are still in the Europa League and through to April’s EFL Cup final.

However, The Athletic claims that Mourinho is losing support from some key members of his squad due to the way that he works.





The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss is said to have drastically altered the approach taken by predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, whom he replaced in November 2019, by easing the workload on his players – something that has not gone down well amid a bad run of results.

Mourinho is also rumoured to focus too much on trying to perfect Tottenham’s defensive shape, rather than working on mistakes from previous matches.

The damning speculation comes in the wake of Mourinho defending himself and his coaching staff as “second to nobody in the world” following Sunday’s 2-1 loss at West Ham United.