Tottenham players are facing pay-cuts and a loss of bonuses if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Daily Mail says Spurs chairman Daniel Levy introduced an incentivised pay structure that rewards the squad for success but also protects Spurs financially in the event of missing out on the Champions League.

Their troubled start was compounded on Monday with the news that captain Hugo Lloris is set to miss the rest of 2019 with the dislocated elbow he sustained in the defeat against Brighton on Saturday.

The loss at the Amex Stadium leaves Spurs in ninth place in the Premier League with just three wins and a draw after eight games.