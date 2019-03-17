



Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they will play the first game in their new stadium against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, 3 April.

The opponents for Spurs’ first game at the stadium was dependant on Brighton’s FA Cup campaign, the Seagulls beating Millwall to advance to the last four.

The Palace game will be followed by Tottenham’s Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City, on Tuesday, 9 April.