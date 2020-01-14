<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham Hotspur have climbed above city rivals Arsenal and Chelsea to become the highest-earning club in London. This is according to new edition of the Deloitte Money League world which was recently published.

The move to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the club’s run to the Champions League final saw Spurs leapfrog into eighth place in the 2018-19 world revenue table.

Tottenham Hotspur’s income jumped a fraction under £80 million to £459.3m.

That saw the North Londoners jump to their highest placing on the list, with their income £7.1m higher than Chelsea.





And after more than two decades of playing second fiddle to North London rivals Arsenal, the extra money flooding into Tottenham brought a stunning reversal of fortune.

While in 2017-18, when Spurs spent the campaign at Wembley, Arsenal took in around £10m more than Tottenham, last term the Gunners earned £66.6m less.

It meant Arsenal dropped below Juventus and outside the Deloitte top ten.

Meanwhile, Manchester United remain third behind new leaders Barcelona (741.1m) and second-placed Real Madrid with earnings of £627.1m.

Premier League champions Manchester City are sixth on £538.2m and Liverpool are seventh with £533m.